OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

