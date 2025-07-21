Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $36,000 Position in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

Ardent Health Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Ardent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardent Health ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARDT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ardent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Ardent Health

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

