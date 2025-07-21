Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

