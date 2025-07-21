IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

