Calton & Associates Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,080 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

