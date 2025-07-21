Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,197 Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 56.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Opera by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 4,112.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Stock Down 2.0%

OPRA stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

