Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,914 shares of company stock worth $3,819,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

