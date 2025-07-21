Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $64,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

