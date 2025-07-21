Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,396 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

