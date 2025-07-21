Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,119 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.