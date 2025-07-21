Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GTLS opened at $171.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
