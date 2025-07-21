Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 117.1% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 185.9% in the first quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $704.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,358 shares of company stock valued at $105,521,582 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

