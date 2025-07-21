Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 136867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 71 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Pan African Resources Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.81.

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

