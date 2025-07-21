Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.74.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

