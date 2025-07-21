Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($9.12) and last traded at GBX 677 ($9.08), with a volume of 4909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($9.04).

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -457.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.64.

Insider Transactions at Vietnam Enterprise

In related news, insider Edphawin (Eddy) Jetjirawat bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £183,000 ($245,472.84). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

