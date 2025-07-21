Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 13,675,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 54,794,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Georgian Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £282,227.27 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.65.
Georgian Mining Company Profile
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.
