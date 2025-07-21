Jennison Associates LLC Sells 329,115 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 202.7% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,492,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 999,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 138.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 157,708 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

