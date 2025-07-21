Analyzing nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) and nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Superconductor and nVent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 nVent Electric 0 0 6 1 3.14

American Superconductor presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.19%. nVent Electric has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than American Superconductor.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

American Superconductor has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nVent Electric has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Superconductor and nVent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor 2.71% 8.89% 5.53% nVent Electric 18.22% 13.54% 6.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Superconductor and nVent Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $222.82 million 7.57 $6.03 million $0.15 284.80 nVent Electric $3.01 billion 4.16 $331.80 million $3.50 21.70

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. nVent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Superconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of nVent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of American Superconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of nVent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nVent Electric beats American Superconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship’s magnetic signature; and ON board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It also supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment’s design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. American Superconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

