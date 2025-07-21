Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $218.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.