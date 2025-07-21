Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 5,165 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Constellium by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

