Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,571,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,173,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 742,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 351,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.1%

KSA stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $667.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

