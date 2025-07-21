Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.79. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

