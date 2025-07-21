5,580 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $68,010,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after acquiring an additional 595,203 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

