Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.