Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $153.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $154.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

