Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 139,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $105.94 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.