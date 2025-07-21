Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,625 Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Onespan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

