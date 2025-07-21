6,140 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 689,784 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $21,827,000. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,652,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 291,905 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,331.04. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

