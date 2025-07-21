Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in GSK by 55.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 69,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 34.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $221,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

