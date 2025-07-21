Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,131 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 223,516 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 186,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $51.61.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.