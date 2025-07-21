Csenge Advisory Group Invests $621,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,645,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QLTA opened at $47.35 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.