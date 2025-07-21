Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.2% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.