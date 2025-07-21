Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

