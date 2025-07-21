Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,484 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIQ. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. K2 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SEIQ opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

