Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $434.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.79. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $435.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

