Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHR has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

