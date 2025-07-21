Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.1%

NRG opened at $151.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.