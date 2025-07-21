Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4%

C stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $93.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

