AMG National Trust Bank Sells 16,048 Shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,009,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,665,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 750,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $58.33 on Monday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.