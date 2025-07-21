Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Core Scientific by 403.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Core Scientific by 1,722.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 6.71.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

