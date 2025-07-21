Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

