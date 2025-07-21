Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 706,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after purchasing an additional 301,573 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

