Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:APO opened at $152.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.