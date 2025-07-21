Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $867,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,657,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8%

ORLY stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.