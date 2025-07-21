Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,915,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.