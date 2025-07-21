Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

