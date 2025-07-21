Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 17,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,685,000.

SPTB opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

