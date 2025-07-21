Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

