AMG National Trust Bank Sells 14,359 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $264.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $223.73. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.