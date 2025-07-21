Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 target price (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,453.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,702.90 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,501.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,022.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

